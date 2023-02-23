Everything you need to know about stock splits
- A stock-split happens when a company issues more shares to its existing shareholders by reducing the face value per share. This is done at a specified ratio
Shares of IRB Infrastructure underwent a stock-split this week. The firm had approved a 1:10 stock split. Shares of two other firms—Shreeji Translogistics and KCD Industries India— also started trading after a stock-split last week earlier this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×