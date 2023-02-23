Everything you need to know about stock splits

For example, a split ratio of 1:2 for a share with a face value of ₹10 implies that for every one share held, a shareholder gets two shares, each with a face value of ₹5. After a split, the stock starts trading at the adjusted price. In this example, if the share price was ₹900, then it would fall to ₹450 (1:2 ratio) immediately after the split. Beyond the immediate impact, the price of the stock may actually go up if there is higher demand for it.