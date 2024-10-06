Money
A complete guide to digital visas: Streamline your international travel
Jash Kriplani 5 min read 06 Oct 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Summary
- E-visas and electronic travel authorizations help skip embassy and consulate visits and expedite travel paperwork, but beneath the surface of convenience lies a web of complexities. Explore the common pitfalls and essential tips and embark on your next hassle-free travel adventure
The world is reopening, and Indians are eager to explore. Ranked 81st globally, the Indian passport opens doors to visa-free travel in 29 countries and visa-on-arrival in 28 others, according to data from Henley and Partners, an investment migration consultancy based in London.
