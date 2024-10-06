A complete guide to digital visas: Streamline your international travel

The world is reopening, and Indians are eager to explore. Ranked 81st globally, the Indian passport opens doors to visa-free travel in 29 countries and visa-on-arrival in 28 others, according to data from Henley and Partners, an investment migration consultancy based in London.

Yet, even with e-visas and Electronic Travel Authorizations (ETAs) simplifying the process, travellers often face unexpected hurdles. From rejected applications to documentation pitfalls, understanding the fine print of these digital processes can be the difference between a smooth trip and a travel nightmare.

Here’s a breakdown of how countries vary in their visa processes and what you need to consider when applying.

E-visas: Convenience at a cost

Electronic visas, or e-visas, are fast becoming the preferred choice for Indian tourists, allowing applications from the comfort of home. These electronic visas replace the traditional need to visit an embassy or submit a passport for stamping. The convenience, however, comes with a caveat—processing times can range from 72 hours to longer, and fees vary significantly, from $25 to $200, depending on the destination.

“Countries in Middle East, South Asia and South East Asia are in high demand when it comes to Indian tourists. Almost 60% of visas being applied for are through e-visas today," points out Nikita Dresswala, founder, Teleport, a tech platform that facilitates visa applications.

Despite the ease of applying online, the process is not foolproof. Rejections occur, often due to errors in documentation or discrepancies between the form and the traveller’s documents.

Maintaining a healthy bank balance is crucial, as is ensuring the accuracy of all submitted details, advises Dresswala.

Make sure there are no discrepancies between the details in your e-visa application and your original documents. Given the risk of rejection, it’s wise to apply well in advance. This ensures you have enough time to re-apply before your intended travel date, should your application be denied.

You’re generally allowed to re-apply unless the rejection was due to fake documents or misleading information.

"One of the common issues for e-visa and ETA rejections is how the applicant spells their name in the application form. This is especially true for applicants who only have a given/first name, with their full name listed as the given name in the passport. Often, different countries have different rules, and this can lead to rejection if the guidelines are not followed," says Yudhbir Singh, director-owner of Trimax International.

Singh points out that another advantage of digital visas is the ability to apply from anywhere. “An applicant can even apply from outside his home country if he is already visiting another country," he adds.

In addition to financial stability proof, you’ll need to submit “proof of travel—return or onward flight tickets, hotel reservations, and passport details," says Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive, Atlys, a visa application platform.

It’s also crucial to check your passport’s validity. "Different countries enforce different rules regarding passport validity. For instance, some countries mandate a minimum of three months' validity from the date of arrival, while others may require six months or more, such as Malaysia," Singh notes. “In certain countries, the reference point for validity is calculated from the date of departure rather than the date of entry."

Despite offering e-visas, some countries still have more cumbersome processes.

Dresswala cites Singapore as an example: “While there is e-visa available, documents – including the original passport -- are required to be sent to an authorized visa vendor, who processes the application on behalf of the tourist. These agents are required to verify each document before submitting."

Meanwhile, countries like New Zealand and Australia require several documents—cover letters, passport details, itinerary, and purpose of visit—but the process remains fully online.

ETA: A quicker, simpler solution?

ETAs, or electronic travel authorizations, function similarly to e-visas but typically involve less paperwork and faster processing times.

“In some cases, you can get an ETA almost instantly. The rejection rates are low as you are essentially doing an online application, which lets the destination country keep a record of your travel; while in the case of e-visa, your information is analysed and then you get a decision. But in some cases, where the country requires wider documentation, ETAs can also get rejected for lack of sufficient details," says Dresswala.

“Countries use ETA to pre-screen travelers for eligibility to enter a country. Application for ETA may be free-of-cost or there may be a fee as well," Trimax's Singh adds.

For example, Sri Lanka allows visa-exempt entry for Indian passport holders but still requires an ETA. Fortunately, this ETA is free for Indian travellers, unlike for other nationalities. The process only requires basic information, such as your passport number, issue and expiry dates, purpose of visit, and hotel details in Sri Lanka.

You can apply for an ETA well in advance of your travel plans. In Sri Lanka’s case, an ETA holder can enter the country within three months from the date of issuance. The approval is swift, often within minutes, although in other cases it may take up to 24 hours, depending on the destination.

Meanwhile, Maldives and Indonesia offer visa-on-arrival without requiring an ETA. However, Indonesia also provides an option for an electronic visa-on-arrival, which travellers can apply for in advance to save time at the airport.

Depending upon the applicant, Kenya's ETA may require moderate to higher documentation. It can take 72 hours or more time to process. However, applicant can add a note, requesting urgent processing.

ETA fees range from $10 ( ₹890) to $30 ( ₹2,490), depending on the country, and in some cases, the service is offered free of charge.

Be prepared: A checklist for Travellers

Whether applying for an e-visa or ETA, preparation is key.

While e-visas and ETAs are designed to streamline the application process, they can still require extensive documentation, depending on the country. It’s essential to carefully review the instructions on the government portals of your destination. Even frequent travellers should check for any updates or rule changes.

First-time travellers may want to consult a reputable travel agent with visa expertise to avoid complications. Additionally, applying well in advance of your travel date is recommended to allow enough time to re-apply in case of rejection.