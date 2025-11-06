How EVs stack up against petrol cars post-GST cuts? Here's the math
Shefali Anand 5 min read 06 Nov 2025, 01:09 pm IST
Summary
As GST cuts make petrol and diesel cars cheaper, buyers are redoing their math. EVs still save on running costs, but the payoff depends on how much you actually drive.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
If you’re shopping for a new car, the decision just got trickier. Electric or petrol?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story