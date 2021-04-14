Examining the gift deed is key prior to any legal challenge

We are four brothers and two sisters. Our father passed away four years ago and mother died six years ago. Now, all of us have decided to partition the property that our father had created. It includes a plot of land, which also had a shop. One of my brothers stayed with our parents. All other siblings are in different cities or countries. When we discussed the division, my brother who stayed with our parents revealed that father had given him the shop via gift deed. We were all surprised by this. All of us want an equitable distribution. Can we challenge the gift deed and ask the court to revoke it, as this was made when father was 90 and bedridden. What are the other options that we have?