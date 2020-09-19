Excess gold lying idle in your locker can earn you income. Here's how

Excess gold lying idle in your locker can earn you income. Here's how3 min read . 02:16 PM IST
You can earn tax-free interest income upto 2.25% per annum on your idle gold.
Gold lying in your locker appreciates in value if gold price goes up but does not pay you interest. Instead you have to pay bank locker charges on the same. Now your idle gold can earn interest apart from the appreciation of value. You can deposit the idle gold in an RBI designated bank and earn interest on the same. This facility is available under RBI’s Gold Monetisation Scheme. This is just like a bank fixed deposit where you deposit your idle gold with the bank and at the maturity, you get gold or the value of gold back along with the interest earned on the same. The gold value will be based on the prevailing price at the time of maturity, but the interest will be computed on the deposit value of gold.
Your gold will be securely maintained by the bank, thus this scheme take away your worry to store gold. The scheme is offered only by the RBI designated banks.
Here are the features of the Gold Monetisation Scheme or Revamped Gold Deposit Scheme. You may also call it as gold fixed deposit.
> Short Term Bank Deposit (STBD) : Tenure 1 to 3 years
> Medium Term Government Deposit (MTGD) : Tenure: 5-7 years
> Long Term Government Deposit (LTGD) Tenure 12-15 years
(Under the medium term and the long term, the deposit will be accepted by the Bank on behalf of the Central Government.)
> STBD
- For 1 year : 0.50% p.a.
- Above 1 year up to 2 years : 0.55% p.a.
- Above 2 years up to 3 years : 0.60% p.a.
> MTGD and LTGD : 2.25% p.a.
> STBD : Allowed after a lock-in period of 1 year with a penalty on applicable interest rate.
> MTGD : Allowed to be withdraw any time after 3 years with penalty on interest
> LTGD : Allowed to be withdraw any time after 5 years with penalty on interest
