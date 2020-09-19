Excess gold lying idle in your locker can earn you income. Here's how

Gold lying in your locker appreciates in value if gold price goes up but does not pay you interest. Instead you have to pay bank locker charges on the same. Now your idle gold can earn interest apart from the appreciation of value. You can deposit the idle gold in an RBI designated bank and earn interest on the same. This facility is available under RBI’s Gold Monetisation Scheme. This is just like a bank fixed deposit where you deposit your idle gold with the bank and at the maturity, you get gold or the value of gold back along with the interest earned on the same. The gold value will be based on the prevailing price at the time of maturity, but the interest will be computed on the deposit value of gold.