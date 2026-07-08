Exclusive holdings: Stocks owned by just one mutual fund scheme, with no other scheme holding them

Most mutual fund portfolios tend to overlap, with large-cap names such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank appearing across dozens of equity schemes. However, some fund managers also invest in stocks that are not owned by any other mutual fund scheme.

According to Value Research, there are 13 stocks held exclusively by just one mutual fund scheme. These holdings reflect the fund managers' unique investment strategy and stock-selection approach, rather than following the broader market trend.

List of stocks owned by only one mutual fund scheme

Mutual Fund Scheme Stock Invested Net Assets Allocated (%) Taurus Flexi Cap Fund Ambika Cotton Mills 3% Quant Infrastructure Fund Simplex Infrastructures 2.8% Quant Business Cycle Fund Brooks Laboratories 1.9% Abakkus Small Cap Fund Q-Line Biotech 1.7% Union Active Momentum Fund Precision Wires India 1.6% Taurus Infrastructure Fund Salzer Electronics 1.4% Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund Mufin Green Finance 1.3% ITI ELSS Tax Saver Fund Standard Engineering Technology 1.3% JM Small Cap Fund Northern ARC Capital 1.3% Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund Thejo Engineering 1.2% Quant Multi Cap Fund Rossell Techsys 1.2% JM Small Cap Fund Zuari Industries 1.2% Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund Solarworld Energy Solutions 1.1% Source: Value Research; Portfolio disclosures as of 31 May, 2026, Stocks with at least 1% weight in the scheme are considered.

A closer look at unique holdings of a fund Taurus Flexi Cap Fund is the only mutual fund scheme to hold Ambika Cotton Mills, with the stock accounting for 3% of the fund's total assets.

Similarly, Quant Infrastructure Fund has a 2.8% allocation to Simplex Infrastructures. After this, Quant Business Cycle Fund is the sole scheme holding Brooks Laboratories, with the stock forming 1.9% of its portfolio.

Abakkus Small Cap Fund holds Q-Line Biotech, with an allocation of 1.7%, while Union Active Momentum Fund is the only scheme invested in Precision Wires India, allocating 1.6% of its assets to the stock.

The remaining stocks each have allocations ranging between 1.1% and 1.4%, indicating that although these are differentiated bets, they do not hold dominant positions in their respective portfolios.

At the lower end of the list, Thejo Engineering, Rossell Techsys and Zuari Industries each have a 1.2% allocation in their respective schemes, while Solarworld Energy Solutions has the smallest allocation at 1.1% in the Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund.

The data also shows that a few fund houses have taken multiple exclusive positions.

Quant Mutual Fund appears three times in the list through its Infrastructure Fund, Business Cycle Fund and Multi Cap Fund.

Similarly, Taurus Mutual Fund features twice through its Flexi Cap Fund and Infrastructure Fund, each holding a stock that does not appear in the portfolio of any other mutual fund scheme.

Additionally, JM Mutual Fund has two unique holdings in its Small Cap Fund.

This suggests that some fund managers prefer a slightly differentiated stock-selection approach, including stocks not found in other mutual fund portfolios.