Exclusive: Sebi proposes new type of high-risk mutual fund to compete with PMS
SummaryCurrently, high-risk strategies are housed in portfolio management services, which have a minimum ticket size of ₹50 lakh
Markets regulator Sebi has written to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), seeking the views of individual asset management companies (AMCs) on a new mutual fund category. The proposed category will cater to investors with a high risk appetite and will have a higher minimum investment. It will also have relaxed norms to generate high returns.