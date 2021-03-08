Exhausted 80C tax deduction limit? Here are 5 more options to reduce tax burden

Taxpayers who are staying in accommodation owned by their parents can reduce their tax outgo by claiming tax deduction under Section 10(13A) by paying rent to their parents. However, keep in mind that the rent needs to be paid to the parent in whose name the property is registered. Moreover, the rental income has to be disclosed by the parent while filing his tax returns. Such taxpayers should ensure to maintain proper records of paying rents to their parents. They should enter into rental agreements with their parents, preserve the rent receipts and preferably pay their rents through bank transfers. This will help you to stay prepared for any scrutiny by tax officials.

