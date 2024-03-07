Exhausting credit card limit? This could affect your credit score – here's how
A high credit utilisation ratio suggests that you are using a significant portion of your available credit, which may indicate financial strain or a higher likelihood of defaulting on payments.
Credit utilisation refers to the ratio of your credit card balances to your credit limits. It plays a significant role in credit score calculation, particularly in the FICO scoring model, which is commonly used by lenders.
