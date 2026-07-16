Ex-Microsoft employee walked away from ₹1.9 crore salary, shares challenges of starting over

Many professionals spend years working towards a secure career at leading global companies, where financial stability, predictable career growth and lucrative salaries are often viewed as milestones of success. Christian Harms had achieved all of that while working at Microsoft in Switzerland. However, at the age of 26, he decided to leave his corporate career behind and move to Australia in pursuit of a different path.

A year after making the decision, Harms has reflected on his journey in an Instagram post, sharing the challenges he encountered while starting over and building a career outside the corporate world.

Also Read | The reaction economy: How commentary turned into condemnation

Why he left Microsoft Before resigning, Harms was earning $200,000 (approx. ₹1.9 crore) annually at Microsoft in Switzerland. Looking back, he admitted that walking away from such a stable career was not an easy decision.

"Leaving Microsoft might be the dumbest thing I've ever done. The salary, the stability, the person it makes you feel like. Corporate is built to make leaving feel irrational," he wrote.

Although he believes leaving the company was the right decision for him, Harms acknowledged that self-doubt continues to be part of the journey as he adjusts to life beyond a corporate job.

Starting over in Australia Harms said he quit Microsoft to build a career creating videos for brands online. However, he admitted that his plans unfolded very differently from what he had imagined.

Looking back, he wrote that "none of it went according to plan."

Watch the viral video here:

According to Harms, moving to Australia marked the beginning of a completely new chapter in his life. He said he arrived without a job, without a detailed plan and had only five months to figure out his future.

He revealed that he earned his first dollar online just one week before he was scheduled to fly back home. Reflecting on that moment, he said the looming deadline accomplished what months of planning could not.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk is 'stupid': Social media post goes viral amid hunger strike

Lessons from entrepreneurship Harms also shared that he spent months building a business before stopping to ask whether the idea itself was worth pursuing.

Reflecting on that phase, he said what he initially believed was careful due diligence eventually turned out to be fear disguised as productivity. The experience, he noted, left him with months of work but little tangible progress.

He also admitted that he had expected to become a founder by now. Instead, there are days when he feels he has fallen short of the expectations he had set for himself when he left Microsoft.

Despite the setbacks, Harms said he still believes he made the right decision and continues to document the realities of leaving a stable corporate career, earning his own income and building something independently while learning through the process.