Expecting nil tax liability this year? Know which form to submit to avoid TDS on bank interest, rent and dividend income

Taxpayers who earn certain types of income such as bank interest, rent, insurance commission, dividends, or income from securities may have tax deducted at source (TDS) on those payments.
However, if their estimated tax liability for the year is nil, they can submit Form No. 121 to avoid TDS on specified incomes. The new form replaces the earlier Forms 15G and 15H and brings both declarations into a single format under the Income-tax Act, 2025.
Form No. 121 is a declaration through which an eligible taxpayer tells the payer that their estimated total income for the relevant tax year will not result in any tax liability.
The payee/deductee is the person receiving the income and submitting Form 121. The person or entity making the payment is the payer or deductor.
The purpose is to prevent TDS from being deducted when the taxpayer ultimately has no tax to pay, reducing the need to claim a refund later.
For individuals below 60 years and other eligible taxpayers such as HUFs and trusts, two conditions apply:
For senior citizens aged 60 years or above, the key condition is that the tax payable on their estimated total income must be nil.
The taxpayer needs to provide certain basic information while furnishing the declaration. These include:
The declaration can apply to specified payments, including:
The form should ideally be furnished before the income is credited or paid. Submitting it early in the Tax Year can help ensure that TDS is not deducted in the first place.
It can be submitted electronically through the portal provided by the payer or in physical form, as applicable.
The payer, or the person making the payment, must verify the declaration and assign a Unique Identification Number (UIN) to it. The payer must also report the declaration through the income tax e-filing portal.
The declaration is required to be submitted separately to each payer. A taxpayer cannot submit one Form 121 and expect it to automatically cover all payers.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.