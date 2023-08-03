Which apps should you use to track your expenses?6 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Kuber Bathla, a research associate, turned to expense tracking apps to monitor his spending, but found limitations in both SMS/email tracking and account aggregator systems. SMS/email tracking can be inaccurate and raises privacy concerns, while the account aggregator system has issues with credit card transactions and transaction timestamps. Expense tracking apps generate revenue through subscription fees or by selling other products on their platforms. Bathla has returned to manually tracking his expenses with Excel, citing the flaws in current apps.
Do you remember the first time that you bought an expensive pen? How much did that cost you? Many people do not have that sort of information on their fingertips. Some do have a personal organizer or a diary to record such transactions. Kuber Bathla, a research associate, does exactly that. He learnt the art of expense tracking from his father, who has kept a record of every transaction since 1991. Bathla said his father, a 56-year-old farmer, could tell him how much he paid for a costume that he wore for his annual school function in 2011. “He opened his diary and gave me the exact figure," said Bathla. “ ₹600."