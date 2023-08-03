Which apps should you use to track your expenses?

Do you remember the first time that you bought an expensive pen? How much did that cost you? Many people do not have that sort of information on their fingertips. Some do have a personal organizer or a diary to record such transactions. Kuber Bathla, a research associate, does exactly that. He learnt the art of expense tracking from his father, who has kept a record of every transaction since 1991. Bathla said his father, a 56-year-old farmer, could tell him how much he paid for a costume that he wore for his annual school function in 2011. “He opened his diary and gave me the exact figure," said Bathla. “ ₹600."

