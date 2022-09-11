Experts explain ways to make extra money on the side

Experts explain ways to make extra money on the side3 min read . 07:03 AM IST
- Experts believe you can eliminate some of that money stress by earning extra income
Do you want to make extra income on a consistent basis apart from your regular job ? Irrespective of the class, financial stress impacts almost everyone. Experts believe you can eliminate some of that money stress by earning extra income, even if you have a full-time job.
Aditya Jangid, Founder - VOOHOO
With the proliferation of Made in India applications, making a decent income has become relatively easy. Creating compelling content for short video apps surrounding a variety of genres can prove to be a robust monetisation model. Broadcasting your talent at the push of a button while simultaneously making a living out of it is a tangible reality. Sponsorships, affiliate marketing, product promotion contests, referrals, etc. can be leveraged to make the most of short video apps.
Beside this, one can resort to publishing content to a blog which isn't dead by any stretch of the imagination yet it has become exceptionally competitive. Also, partner promoting for various organizations, eCommerce destinations and brands can go a long way in helping you earn a few extra bucks.
Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, Spacemantra
On the off chance that you have an extra room at home, you can put it to use by facilitating travellers who are searching for good places to remain in your city. Airbnb is the main stage where you can list your place and voyagers can book it for a brief timeframe and you get compensated for it.
Manoj Dalmia Founder and Director-Proficient Equities Limited
There are a few investment choices that you can decide to develop your extra income. Yet, one of the most amazing ways of putting is in the securities exchange. In prior days, individuals utilized customary types of money management like fixed deposits or repeating deposits, which gives a proper return rate consistently. Yet, in the present time, each individual, youthful to old, is entering the stock market, and this sort of investment is developing consistently.
Putting resources into stocks are liable to showcase risk so make a point to comprehend the market a long time prior to putting your cash into the securities exchange. Notwithstanding, the securities exchange can give enormous returns provided that you have the right abilities and trade better than the securities exchange.
Ankit Aggarwal, MD, Devika Group
Another way can be Lease Rental Discounting (LRD) permits property investors to utilize influence to purchase pre-rented/pre-leased business properties. LRD is a term credit given by banks involving rental receipts as insurance and are normally accessible at loan fees of 7-9% each year. LRDs likewise permit property investors to acquire up to 65-70% of the property estimation. The benefit is that the EMI for the advance is generally not exactly your month to month rental. Subsequently, a one-rupee investment can straightforwardly yield a four-rupee asset when the credit is paid off with no outpouring from your pocket during the term of the advance. Lease rental limiting can likewise be utilized by investment property proprietors to furnish with the truly necessary liquidity that is by all accounts in any case lacking in immovable resources. This investment option can truly get you that extra income while working on a job.
Amit Gupta, MD, Sag Infotech
When people get stuck in something complicated whether it is technical or something related to mental, relationship, or life they need proper help. And if you have expertise in providing support or doing counselling. Then you can do all this online as well and make some good earnings with it.
