Experts say India is much better placed now than global markets

Sharma: I still believe we are in a bear market. If you look at the compounded returns from January 2008, up until now, we are still barely in the 8-9% kind of territory, which is nothing for a high-interest rate economy like India. So, to that extent, we are better off because things that do the best do the worst in a bear market. That’s why I think on a relative basis, India (also China) is absolutely the best market that I can see.

