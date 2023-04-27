“Living without fraud in the insurance sector is a utopian dream”

KV Karthik: If we look at fraud, insurance fraud can be divided into one related to fraud against an insurer by the policyholder and other parties involved in the purchase or execution of an insurance product. The intermediaries commit intermediary fraud against the insurers, but even it sometimes can happen with a policyholder. If it happens with the insurer, the policyholder cannot be held responsible. So, the question here is that depending on the fraud type, it could be an intermediate at fault or a policyholder. It could be a mix of both as well. And there are certain cases where you can have internal fraud against the insurer by his employees due to collusion with third parties who may be internal or external.