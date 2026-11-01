Explained | EPFO new initiatives: WhatsApp services, inactive PF accounts to get automatic settlement - What we know

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is celebrating its 74th Foundation Day in New Delhi today, i.e., Sunday, 1 November 2026, with Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurating the proceedings, as detailed in a recent press release by the Press Information Bureau.

The event is of immense significance, as it marks a milestone in the organisation’s efforts to make provident fund services more accessible and convenient for eligible subscribers.

Among the key initiatives scheduled for launch are the automatic settlement of eligible inoperative EPF accounts with balances of up to ₹1,000, as well as the introduction of EPFO services via WhatsApp. The objective of these initiatives is to simplify service delivery and boost subscriber’s access to their provident fund accounts.

Automatic settlement of inoperative EPF accounts and WhatsApp services In the proposed automatic settlement initiative, eligible inoperative EPF accounts with balances of up to ₹1,000 will be settled automatically. This feature will go a long way toward ensuring that small, inactive account balances are cleared without requiring eligible members to go through a separate settlement process that might take a lot of time.

EPFO will also introduce services through WhatsApp, providing subscribers with another channel to avail and access services. The initiative is part of the organisation's broader efforts to make its services more convenient and enhance engagement with eligible members.

Also Read | EPFO news: Submit life certificates from home using a smartphone

The Ministry's press release, however, does not specify the detailed eligibility criteria or the complete list of services available via WhatsApp.

Bhavishya Nidhi Awards 2026 to recognise outstanding contributions The Foundation Day celebrations will also include the presentation of the Bhavishya Nidhi Awards 2026. Mandaviya will recognise and appreciate the outstanding contributions of EPFO's Regional Offices, Zonal Offices, officers, and employees.

Apart from this, the Minister will review exhibition stalls and release publications highlighting the organisation’s work in knowledge creation, institutional learning, compassionate governance, and legal awareness.

In summary, as EPFO marks 74 years of its meaningful journey, the proposed initiatives showcase its focus on enhancing the delivery of provident fund services and bringing transparency and accountability in the system.