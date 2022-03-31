Explained: How interest in PF contributions above 2.5 lakh will be taxed

He further explained the taxation on Provident Fund contributions above ₹ 2.50 Lakh with an example. For example, Sanju is a salaried employee, and he makes a contribution of ₹1.5 lakh in EPF and ₹1.5 lakh in VPF accounts during the FY 2021-22. The opening balance of the PF account as of 1st April 2021 is ₹20 lakh. The total contribution to the provident fund account during the FY 2021-22 is ₹3 lakh. Hence, ₹2.5 lakh EPF contribution will be credited to the non-taxable account, and ₹50,000 will be credited to the taxable account. The balance in the non-taxable account as of 31st March 2022 shall be ₹22.5 lakh (the opening balance as of 1st April 2021 is non-taxable), and in the taxable account shall be ₹50,000. Therefore, the interest of 8.5% applicable for FY 2021-22 on ₹50,000 shall be taxable in the hands of Sanju.