Explained: How RBI policy meeting outcome may impact your portfolio3 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:15 PM IST
- RBI policy meeting outcome is going to have positive impact on Indian bond yield, believe investment experts
Portfolio management: After the surprise outcome from RBI policy meeting to pause interest rate hike, investors are busy calculating how it would impact their portfolio return in short term. While stock market cheered the RBI MPC meeting announcements, India's 5-year bond yield surged over 7 per cent. However, Indian National Rupee (INR) further weakened and came close to 82 levels.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×