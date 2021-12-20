Explained: Income tax on gains from shares and rebate under Section 87A

This understanding is not fully correct because the rebate available under Section 87A can be claimed against tax liability of any nature except for long term capital gains arising on equity shares sold on stock exchange and equity oriented mutual fund schemes. So though you are eligible to claim rebate under Section 87A, as your total income does not exceed the threshold of five lakh rupees, you still have to pay tax on long term capital gains on equity mutual funds. Please note the rebate under Section 87A is available against tax liability in respect of short term capital gains on equity products.

