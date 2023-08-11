Explained: Long-term capital gains from shares and rebate under Section 87A for senior citizens1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Taxation rules for senior citizens: As per the scheme of taxation of capital gains under the income tax laws, short-term capital losses have to be first set off against short-term capital gains if any for the same financial year
I am a senior citizen. My gross income is ₹5,15,000 comprising ₹3,70,000 interest income, ₹1,20,000 long-term gain from equity mutual funds, and ₹25,000 short-term gain from equity mutual funds. I also have made short-term losses from debt-oriented mutual funds to the extent of ₹42,000. Thus my total net capital gain is ₹1,03,000 i.e. (120000+25,000- 42000). Am I required to carry forward Short term capital loss on debt funds or can I set it off against other capital gains? Will I get Section 87A benefits? What will be my tax liability?