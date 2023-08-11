Your total taxable income including long-term capital gains after set off of the losses comes to ₹4,73,000/- and thus entitles you to a rebate under Section 87A. Please note that rebate under Section 87A is not available against the tax liability against long-term capital gains on listed shares and equity mutual funds under Section 112A. So you will have to pay tax @ 10% on ₹3,000 after initial long-term capital gains of ₹1 lakh under Section 112A which are taxed at zero rate. For tax liability on income other than equity fund long-term gains, you fully get a rebate under Section 87A.