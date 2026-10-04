Explained: 'Quick cash’ — What are payday loans, when can you borrow this money? Risks, eligibility, documents required

A cash crunch or a sudden expense just days before your salary arrives can put you in a difficult spot, especially if you don't have any savings or access to a credit card. This is where payday loans can seem like a easy way to bridge the gap, but they also come with high interest rates, fees and strict repayment timelines.
Before applying for a payday loan, borrowers should understand how much they will have to repay and whether they can comfortably meet the repayment deadline. If such factors are not taken into consideration, it may put you in a loop of debt trap and even lower your credit card for future borrowings.
A payday loan is a short-term, unsecured advance that you can use for emergencies and other urgent expenses between salary days. These loans can be repaid between two weeks and a month or until your next payday, depending on the lender's terms and conditions.
Since payday loans are generally unsecured, you do not have to put up physical collateral like a car title or property deed to get one.
These advances are legal in India, but only when they are disbursed by a bank, NBFC, or a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulated entity, either directly or through an authorised lending service provider (LSP).
The RBI’s digital lending directions lay down requirements for regulated entities on how digital loans must be priced, disclosed and collected from the borrower. However, payday loans as a product are not separately regulated by the RBI.
You can obtain a payday loan from a lender's branch or online portal. These loans typically involve a quick approval process with minimal documentation, particularly when the lender can verify your salary or income details.
Once approved, the loan amount is instantly credited to your bank account via a cheque or online transfer. In most cases, the repayment process is also fairly simple, with the loan amount, interest and applicable charges being deducted from your bank account on next salary day.
Many advance salary lenders do not require a traditional credit check. Instead, they may assess your employment stability and income to approve your loan, according to a blog post by Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Most lenders approve a payday loan in India of about 30% to 60% of your net monthly salary for bullet repayment. For instance, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a one-month payday loan of up to 50% of the borrower’s net salary to eligible salary account holders at a pre-approved rate.
The usual eligibility criteria are:
Required documents include proof of Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID or driving license to determine age and address proof. The lender can also ask for your salary slips from the last 3 months as income proof.
The interest rates of a payday loan can be significantly higher than that offered in a personal loan or credit card (which also comes with an interest-free grace period for repayment). The interest rates of payday loans that can go as high as 40% annually, depending on the lender.
Missing or delaying repayments can negatively affect your credit score and make it harder to access credit in the future. Some payday loans may also have additional fees that are not immediately clear.
Borrowers should read the loan agreement carefully and check the total cost of borrowing before taking the loan.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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