Explainer: How short selling works and why it hasn't picked up in India

India has limited options for short selling. It is difficult to short sell a stock that’s not in the F&O system (the top 200 stocks). There is a securities lending and borrowing or SLB system on paper. However, industry experts point out that liquidity is poor. “Most shorting happens through derivatives (futures and options) rather than the SLB mechanism. This is because the SLB mechanism has high interest rates of 1-1.5% per month and very low liquidity. There are also additional frictions and paperwork involved in SLB," said Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon, an alternative asset manager. “In futures, the only cost is a roll-over cost which is much less than the SLB. But naturally, this restricts shorting to the stocks in F&O," he said. Kamath further pointed out that India’s rules don’t encourage the setting up of large hedge funds that can aggressively short sell. “Institutions such as mutual funds cannot go net short," he said. In other words, mutual funds can sell stocks that they already own in the futures market, to the extent of their holding. However, they cannot sell stocks that they don't own. Hedge funds do exist in India including Kamath’s True Beacon 1. “However, Category III AIFs have restrictions on net shorting, such as a maximum outstanding position up to 200% of the AUM of the fund," Kamath added.