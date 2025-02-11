Money
Mint Explainer | ICICI MF Naren’s SIP warning: Reality check or fear-mongering?
Summary
- S. Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC warned investors to pause SIPs in small and mid-cap funds due to high valuations and increased risk. While the industry is divided, we break down what it means for SIP investors
ICICI Prudential AMC's S. Naren recently cautioned investors against putting their money into small-cap and mid-cap funds through systematic investment plans or SIP, calling these an “overvalued asset class".
