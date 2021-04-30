NEW DELHI : If you have limited assets, making a will is not complicated. But the legal terms can throw you off. The best part is that most legal terms concerning a will have a simple explanation.

Here is some legal jargon and what they mean:

Administrator: When a person dies without a will, the legal heirs need to approach a court for the appointment of an administrator if the estate comprises movable and immovable assets. His or her job is to administer the estate of the deceased.

Codicil: Modifications made to an existing will are known as a codicil.

Decedent: It’s a term to identify the deceased person.

Estate: All the property and assets that the deceased owns.

Executor: The person writing the will appoints an executor to carry out the directions and request mentioned in the will.

Intestate: When a person dies without a will.

Next of kin: Persons related to the deceased by blood—children, parents, brother, sister, etc.

Probate: By legal definition, it refers to a copy of a will certified under the seal of a court of competent jurisdiction with a grant of administration of the estate of the person who wrote the will.

It is a method through which a will is certified under the seal of a court. It establishes and authenticates that the will was executed genuinely, and it’s the last will of the deceased. It is advisable to obtain probate to ensure a will's genuineness is not contested.

In most states, high courts grant the probate to the executor. One can apply for probate after seven days of the death of the person.

In some cities such as Mumbai, a housing society could mandatorily demand probate to allow executors to transfer the deceased's flat to the beneficiary.

Testator or testatrix: The person writing the will or the owner of assets is the testator.

