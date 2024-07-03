Money Explainer: What Sebi's proposal on passive funds means for your portfolio
Summary
- A passive hybrid fund gives investors more clarity in terms of portfolio structure
- As these are passive funds tracking indices, there is no risk of underperformance or outperformance
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is looking to broaden the range of diversification options for mutual fund investors by introducing three new categories of hybrid passive schemes—debt-oriented, equity-oriented, and balanced.