will Debt funds start losing their sheen from this fiscal year? maybe not

Debt funds start losing their sheen from this fiscal year? maybe not
13 Apr 2023
The change in capital gains tax treatment on debt mutual funds will lead to investors exploring alternative investment solutions such as Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Interest in high-yielding debt AIFs has grown due to the sharp increase in interest rates in the past year, and AIFs offer investment opportunities across multiple strategies that may offer investors a gross return of 15-18%. However, investing in debt AIFs is not for the average investor and comes with its own risks and limitations, including the regulatory minimum investment of INR 1 crore.
