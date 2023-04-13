will Debt funds start losing their sheen from this fiscal year? maybe not

In the last year, interest in the high-yielding debt AIF space has grown, as most debt MFs yielded anywhere between 3-5% gross returns due to the sharp increase in interest rates. In the same period, Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) rose higher than 6%, and left investors with a negative real return. Even for investors who were willing to allocate towards credit risk MFs, the returns were much lower than debt AIFs. MFs sharply cut down their allocations to the mid-corporate segment since 2018-19, following the IL&FS default and the Franklin Templeton debt fund crisis. As a result, the mid-market enterprises have faced a lack of access to debt, which has presented an opportunity to structured and private debt AIFs.

