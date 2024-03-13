Exploring Government Securities: Types and 5 key benefits for investors
Government securities, commonly known as G-secs, are debt instruments issued by both the central and state governments to raise funds from the public. These funds are used by the government to finance a range of projects, from everyday initiatives to special infrastructure projects or even military operations. G-secs function like loans to the government, with the paid interest serving as the return on investment.