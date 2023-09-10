Have stocks to lend? Here’s how SLB allows you to earn more6 min read 10 Sep 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Shares having a higher borrowing demand can be traded on the exchanges via SLB mechanism for a lending fee.
The Hindi word badla conjures different meanings for most people. But for old-time punters, it opens up a magical world of stock market trades that existed prior to 1993. And, it also shines the spotlight on the 1992 stock market scam perpetrated by ‘Big Bull’ Harshad Mehta. Before the arrival of electronic trading at BSE, badla denoted the positions carried forward by traders at the end of the day based on borrowed money (vyaaj badla) or shares (share badla). This was the only way investors could take leveraged positions or short-sell stocks back in the day. Badla was banned in 1993.