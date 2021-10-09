Q. What is a small-cap fund? Should I start investing in it through SIPs? Can you please suggest a few names?

Kumar Dev

Answers by Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and managing director, Bajaj Capital:

You may start investing in the small-cap funds through systematic investment plan (SIP), provided you have running mutual fund SIPs in large-cap and mid-cap fund schemes. Also, note that your total exposure in small-cap funds should not be more than 20% of your total portfolio.

There are more than 7,000 listed companies in our country. The top 100 are counted as large-cap companies, the next 150 are categorised as mid-cap companies and the rest are clubbed as small-cap companies. Small-cap funds invest in carefully selected companies of the entire list of over 6,000 companies, excluding the top 250.

Average returns for small-cap category since inception has been around 18% per annum. But please note that past returns are no indication of future returns.

The top three small-cap fund schemes in terms of size of funds being managed are Nippon India Small Cap Fund, HDFC Small Cap Fund, and SBI Small Cap Fund.

Also, note that the large size of any fund scheme does not necessarily mean that it is recommended for investment.

Q. I have invested ₹5 lakh in Floating Rate Saving Bonds. I want to know whether I am allowed to withdraw the amount before the seven-year lock in. If yes, what are the rules?

Ritesh

Investment in Floating Rate Saving Bonds is done for a period of seven years. However, if you want to encash your bonds before maturity, the rules are quite stringent:

Note that for the first four years no one is allowed to take a pre-mature withdrawal.

In the 5th year of investment, you can request for pre-mature withdrawal, provided you are 80 and above. Full investment will be refunded without any penalty on the principal amount.

Similarly, in the the 6th year, you will be allowed to make a pre-mature refund, if your age is 70 years and above.

And in the 7th year of investment i.e., after the expiry of 6 years from the original date of investment, you may take back your money provided your age is 60 years or above.

As already mentioned, there is no penalty from on the principal amount in case of pre-mature withdrawal. However, interest payment is reduced to 50% for the last six months period, before the date of withdrawal.

Also, note that these bonds are non-transferable and are not traded on any stock exchange.

