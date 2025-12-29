'Extend Due Date Immediately' trends on social media as hundreds of users claim glitch at MCA portal

Hundreds of filers have taken to social media X, claiming that technical issues such as frequent glitches and repeated timeouts on the MCA portal are disrupting the filing of companies' annual reports ahead of the December 31 deadline, demanding that the last date to file annual reports be extended. As several social media users flagged a glitch on the MCA portal, “Extend Due Date Immediately” began trending on X.

In dozens of posts, users on social media have demanded the Ministry of Corporate Affair to provide an extension of the December 31 deadline so that companies get adequate time to complete their filings without the risk of errors or penalties caused by the technical glitches.

Some users have claimed that they are unable to access the MCA portal at all, raising fears that they might miss the December 31 deadline and face penalties for non-compliance due to factors beyond their control.

Netizens reactions The deadline is just 2 days away, hence the clock is ticking for filers to submit the required documents on the MCA portal. The time crunch is leading to stress and panic among the users, prompting sharp reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

A user claimed, “MCA portal is still not working. Worked somewhat decently for only 3 days, i.e. 25th dec to 28th dec. It's too little too late. Very little time. #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately need of hour. Tension is deteriorating health.”

Another user mirrored that sentiment, stating, “MCA site not working how to do annual filing.” They have also used multiple hashtags to demand for an extension of the MCA filing deadline.

“Dear @MCA21India we all are requesting please #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately we are working day and night but sill site is not working,” another person posted on X.

“Putting multiple due dates on a single date is not justified. GSTR 9 and 9C has become more complex, even small file is taking 2 days to complete,” an user noted as 31 December is also the deadline for filing Revised and Belated return.

Speaking about the coinciding deadlines, an individual said, “One profession. Three critical deadlines. Zero breathing space. MCA filings | GSTR-9/9C | Revised & Belated ITRs, all at once. Extension is not relief—it’s necessity.”

Another user also said, “As per MCA, we are “not aware” of the V3 portal. But surely MCA is aware of the repeated system glitches. Unfortunately, professionals and entrepreneurs continue to bear the brunt.”

Note: Mint could not independently verify these claims.

What is MCA filing and who should file? The deadline for MCA filing this year is December 31, 2025. It refers to the mandatory submission of legal documents, financial statements, and returns by India companies and LLPs to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs via the Registrar of Companies (ROC) for regulatory compliance, transparently, and to maintain their lawful status.