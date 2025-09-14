‘Extend ITR TAR due dates’ trends on X as deadline to file income tax return nears; users says website is not loading

Income Tax Due Date: As the income Tax Return (ITR) Filing deadline nears, social media users have demanded an extension for the same, saying that they cannot open the official Income Tax Department portal to file taxes.

According to users on social media, many taxpayers have been facing issues as the deadline to file ITR on September 15 approaches.

ITR Filing: What did netizens say? One user said that the income tax portal is not usable, and called the issue unacceptable.

“Income tax portal is working slowest. Can’t file due to this. It’s un usable. Why govt is unable to maintain income tax website servers properly? We are going to become third largest economy, and this is unacceptable,” he said.

Another user suggested that the government should extend the ITR Filing deadline.

“Government should extend date of ITR as website is stuck and not loading…website is not loading either. Extend ITR,” he said.

“Taxpayers not able to pay income tax, at least allow them to file the return with tax payable option,” another user added.

Another person complained that the income tax portal is not working on Sunday.

“IncomeTaxIndia please extend the due date of income tax.. Aaj sunday ke din bhi work kar rahe hai yaha site nahi chalu hai.”

A user also complained on X that the ITR portal has been down since yesterday, September 14.

“The ITR portal is down from yesterday, please do something or extend the deadline. How you're expecting us to fill it when the portal is itself not up for everyone,” he said.

ITR Filing Deadline: Over 6 crore ITRs filed More than six crore income tax returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 have been filed so far, the Income Tax department said on Saturday.

The last date to file ITRs without penalty is September 15.

"Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of now and still counting," the I-T department said in a post on X.

To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and the department is providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X, it added.