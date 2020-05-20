Extension in project completion deadline to cost homebuyers dear

Let’s understand this through an example. Suppose you are sanctioned a home loan of ₹50 lakh and so far the bank has disbursed ₹25 lakh, as per the construction status. Assuming that the interest rate is 8.5% per annum, your pre-EMI (per month interest cost) on ₹25 lakh comes out ₹17,708 per month. Hence, a nine-month delay in getting possession would means you will lose approximately ₹1.6 lakh (17708 x 9) of additional interest outgo. Add to this loss your monthly rental outgo. So if you are paying a rent of ₹20,000 a month, your loss increases by ₹1.8 lakh (20000 x 9).