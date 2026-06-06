Facebook Privacy Settlement: Cheques coming from June 9. How to claim your share of $100 million payout

Millions of Americans who used Facebook any time between 2007 to 2022 qualify to receive a settlement cheque from Meta from its massive $725 million privacy settlement. The payouts began on 3 September 2025 and were expected to continue till 12 November 2025, according to a report by The Hill.
The report added that Angeion, the company managing the payments, has received 28 million claims — given the fact that most Americans had a Facebook account during the eligibility period. Around 19 million claims were filed and validated, it added.
Now, there is additional settlement payment is being sent to class members with approved claims who successfully cashed their initial payment. Here's all you need to know about the process:
The deadline for the claim ended in August 2023, but if you haven't received your cheque there are two options — wait till November; check your spam folder for an email titled ‘Notice of Settlement Payment’ which may have been missed. You will likely receive your cheque three to four days following the email.
For those who chose online settlement payment (PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, direct deposit or prepaid debit card), you can check your statement for the credit alert.
You can also send an inquiry email, with your claim ID number or visit the claims website as below:
The first settlement payout ranged between $4.89 and up to $38.36 depending on how long you've had the Facebook account during the settlement period (May 2007 to December 2022), as per The Hill, citing court documents. One point per month your account was open — maximum points being 188. On average, most cheques would be for $29.43.
According to official updates to the website FAQs, an additional settlement payment is being sent to class members with approved claims who successfully cashed their initial payment.
According to an AOL report, some 2,00,000 claims cheques were not cashed, and another 3 million digital payments expired. These unredeemed settlement payments have resulted in a $100 million pool for a second round of payments. Notably, the new payout round comes after a US court issued an order on 6 May 2026 approving a second distribution.
“The second distribution was approved by the Court to redistribute uncashed funds from the initial distribution to settlement class members who successfully cashed their initial payment,” the FAQs added.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms reportedly settled a class action lawsuit which alleged that users' data with the social media giant was shared with third parties without their consent and that the company didn't monitor or enforce how third parties accessed or used that data.
The settlement was reached "to avoid the costs and risks of a trial" and to allow settlement class members to receive payments, according to the settlement website. Meta denied all claims in the lawsuit and that it violated any law.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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