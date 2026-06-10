Facebook Privacy Settlement: Second round of payment cheques coming — Check here for how much and who is eligible

Facebook privacy settlement payments: The millions of Americans who received their first payment cheques and deposits from the settlement payout made by social media giant Facebook for breach of privacy of its users between 2007 to 2022, are now set to receive additional payouts from the accumulated funds.

Any United States citizen who had a Facebook account during the period of the breach (May 2007 to December 2022) was an eligible claimant for the massive $725 million settlement deal signed by parent Meta Platforms.

The first round of payments began on 3 September 2025 and were expected to continue till 12 November 2025. The second round of payments is scheduled this month (June 2026).

Why is there a second round of settlement payouts? According to an AOL report, unredeemed or expired settlement payments (around 2,00,000 cheques and another 3 million digital payments) created a $100 million pool that is being used to issue the additional payments.

Notably, the new payout round comes after a US court issued an order on 6 May 2026 approving the second distribution. “The second distribution was approved by the Court to redistribute uncashed funds from the initial distribution to settlement class members who successfully cashed their initial payment,” FAQs posted on the settlement's official website stated.

Second round of payments: Who is eligible? According to a report by The Hill, Facebook's settlement payouts are managed by a company called Angeion. It had received around 28 million claims from eligible class members (registration deadline ended in August 2023), of which around 19 million were filed and validated.

According to official updates to the website FAQs, an additional settlement payment is being sent to class members with approved claims who cashed their first cheques. Thus, for the additional settlement this year, it is the 19 million who successfully cashed their initial payout that “qualify” or are eligible for the second cheques.

Settlement payment: How much can you get? For those approved for the second payments, you will receive an email notification titled ‘Notice of Settlement Payment’ at least three to four days before your cheque or direct deposit (based on what method you chose during registration) is issued.

The distribution was scheduled to start on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, and is expected to continue over the following four weeks. The second payout could range between $4.67 to $7.32, the report added.

How is the settlement amount calculated? The first settlement payout ranged between $4.89 and up to $38.36 depending on how long claimants had a Facebook account during the settlement period, The Hill added citing court documents.

The amount is calculated assigning one point per month your account was open — with the maximum available points being 188. On average, most cheques would be for $29.43.

Did not receive first settlement payment? Here's what to do… To be sure, in case you are among the registered eligible claimants for the first payments and have not yet received it, check your spam folder for the ‘Notice of Settlement Payment’ subject head. Notably, a cheque / direct deposit would have followed three to four days after the email.

You can also send an inquiry email, with your claim ID number or visit the claims website as below:

Email: info@facebookuserprivacysettlement.com

Facebook privacy settlement payments: What was the case? Meta reportedly settled a class action lawsuit which alleged that users' data with the social media giant was shared with third parties without their consent during the period of May 2007 to December 2022. The suit further alleged that the company didn't monitor or enforce how third parties accessed or used that data.

The settlement was reached "to avoid the costs and risks of a trial" and to allow settlement class members to receive payments, according to the settlement website. Meta denied all claims in the lawsuit and that it violated any law.