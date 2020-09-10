Faceless assessment ushers in a new era in tax transparency

In August 2020, the government unveiled yet another landmark reform in the taxation regime of India. With the launch of ‘Transparent Taxation–Honoring the Honest’, it ushered in major structural and procedural changes in the form of:

· Faceless assessments;

· Faceless appeals; and

· Taxpayer’s charter

This reform radically changes the way income-tax assessments would be carried out in future.

While faceless assessment scheme and Taxpayer’s Charter have been made effective from 13 August 2020, it is expected that Faceless Appeals Scheme will be launched on 25 September 2020. The objective is to make the tax assessments “seamless, painless and faceless’, where the physical interface is sought to be eliminated. It is expected that once successfully implemented, these changes will bring in transparency and objectivity in tax assessments, foster taxpayer’s trust and confidence, and boost voluntary compliance.

This is not a sudden change, but it does come at a very apt time, during the ongoing pandemic. In 2015, the government started using e-mails to communicate with taxpayers on a pilot basis. Post that, there have been steady and continuous efforts towards digitization and transforming the working of the income-tax department.

Global perspective

While most developed countries use technology platforms to verify tax returns and highlight discrepancies, as far as tax assessments i.e. revenue audits are concerned, they generally tend to stick to the traditional methods of face to face meetings. So, some sort of human interface is generally there.

This could be in the form of visits by tax officer(s) or the taxpayer may be asked to visit the tax office. In fact, in some countries, tax authorities are not allowed to receive records by e-mail due to security concerns.

Hence, it appears that India is one of the pioneers in the introduction of a faceless scheme, which seems to be one of its kind.

Key features of the Faceless Scheme

As a major structural reform, the National e-Assessment Centre (NeAC) based in Delhi will now act as the single point of contact between the taxpayer and the tax department. It will facilitate and co-ordinate the proceedings in a centralized manner.

NeAC would assign cases to specific assessment units in the regional e-assessment centres (ReAC). Assessment process would now involve various units such as assessment units, verification units, technical units and review units, which is a totally new concept. The communication of all the units inter-se would be through the NeAC and in electronic mode.

Exceptions to the scheme

At present, the exceptions to this scheme include cases of serious frauds, major tax evasion, search and seizure matters and international taxation cases. Now, all the regular assessment orders, other than these exceptions will be passed by the NeAC, else the assessment order would be considered invalid.

The revamped assessment procedure

Broadly, the procedure for assessment will be that NeAC will issue notice to the taxpayer initiating the assessment. Selection of cases for scrutiny would be done by the system on the basis of data analytics and Artificial Intelligence. If any information or documents are required from the taxpayer or any other person, at any stage of the proceedings, communication will happen through NeAC. NeAC would assign cases to specific assessment units through an automated allocation system, thus introducing the concept of dynamic jurisdiction.

At any stage where a modification prejudicial to the taxpayer is proposed, NeAC shall give appropriate opportunity to the taxpayer to explain its position before the order is finalized. This could include representation through video conferencing (VC). Once the assessment is completed, NeAC will transfer all electronic records to the jurisdictional tax officer for imposition of penalty, recovery of demand, prosecution proceedings, etc.

As far as the role and responsibilities of different units under the scheme is concerned:

a. Assessment unit will perform function of carrying out assessments, identification of issues where clarification is required, analysis of the material furnished by taxpayer and drafting orders.

b. Verification units will carry examination of books and witnesses, recording statements etc.

c. Technical units will provide technical support or advice on legal, accounting, business, or any other technical matter.

d. Review units will review the draft order to see if all the relevant material, evidence, facts and provisions of law have been incorporated and the applicable judicial precedents have been considered.

Thus, there is a radical change from the way assessments were done in the past. Assessment will be now done by a team sitting anywhere in the country. The identity of the officers carrying on the assessment will remain unknown to the taxpayer. The taxpayer will not be required to visit the income-tax office. Concept of team-based review of the draft assessment order has also been introduced. It seems that industry-wise specialization is also on the cards, in future.

Taxpayer’s charters around the globe

Internationally, several countries have adopted taxpayer’s charters. In some cases, it has been made an integral part of the law and in others, it is part of the administrative directives. In most cases, the aim is to:

a. Explain what taxpayer can expect from the tax department and what is expected from the taxpayer

b. Nurture the relationship of mutual trust and respect between the tax department and the taxpayer

Taxpayer’s charter in India

Finance Act 2020 introduced specific provisions in the Income-Tax Act, enabling Central Board of Direct Taxes (the apex tax administrative authority in India) to adopt a taxpayer’s charter, thereby giving it legal backing.

The charter released in August 2020 contains 14 commitments from the tax department towards the taxpayer and six expectations from the taxpayers. The most noteworthy commitment is to treat taxpayer as honest, respect the privacy of taxpayer and not be more intrusive than actually required in any enquiry. Taxpayers are also expected to honestly disclose full information and fulfil their compliance obligations. In case of any grievance, the taxpayer can reach out to the taxpayer’s charter cell, for redressal.

In nutshell, a real people-centric and taxpayer-friendly move, which should instil confidence among the honest taxpayers.

Some practical challenges

Currently, some concerns are being expressed by the taxpayers on the practical implementation of the faceless tax assessment scheme:

· In case of current/ongoing cases, which now get transferred to the NeAC, if the taxpayer has already submitted details to jurisdictional tax officer and explained its position, will the same have to be repeated with NeAC?

· There is some confusion regarding which international tax cases move to NeAC. Does that include all transfer pricing cases?

· There is a provision in the Faceless Scheme for permitting hearing through VC. Clarity required on whether the request will be considered for all cases where the taxpayer requests it. In case the taxpayer’s case is not covered by the guidelines that are expected to be rolled out, will there be a some discretion available to the NeAC, such as residuary provision where NeAC has discretionary powers in exceptional cases to permit VC. Will minutes of the discussion during the VC be shared with the taxpayer?

· How will the request for adjournments be handled in the Faceless Scheme?

· If there are several details to be furnished, will the taxpayer be allowed to furnish information in a piece-meal manner, as was allowed earlier in case of physical representations?

· How will voluminous data be submitted during assessments? Currently, the online furnishing of details has some data constraints. At times, the document is required to be split into parts for uploading the same, due to limitations on file size. How will this difficulty be addressed?

· Will the notices or other correspondence sent through emails be followed by any SMS alerts? What will be considered as the date of receipt of notice/order? If the mail remains undelivered to the taxpayer, how will that be handled?

Also, it is being felt that digital infrastructure in some of the smaller cities and rural areas may be an impediment in effective implementation of this scheme, so some steps may be required to address that.

Launch of the ‘Faceless Scheme and the Taxpayer’s Charter’ is a laudable step, which will instill trust and confidence in the taxpayer and foster voluntary compliance.

Richa Sawhney and Sameer Shah contributed to this article.

Vikas Vasal is national managing partner-Tax at Grant Thornton

