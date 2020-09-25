Faceless income tax assessment starts today. All you need to know

Starting from Friday, all the income-tax appeals are set to go faceless. Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, the faceless assessment of tax will "honour honest income tax payers in the country." Under this assessment, cases will be picked for scrutiny by a computer generated system and then they will be randomly allotted to a team of tax officers. The idea is to eliminate the human interface between the taxpayer and the income tax department.

The income tax department has already rolled out pan-India faceless assessment facilities for all taxpayers from August 13. Over 58,000 cases have already assigned under faceless tax scheme. The National e-Assessment Center in Delhi will be governing authority for the faceless income tax assessment system. There will be regional centres in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Faceless tax assessment: How it works

1) A notice will be issued from the National e-Assessment Center (NeAC).

2) The assessee will have to reply within 15 days of receiving the notice.

3) The centre will assign an official for the case in assessment unit that is Regional Electronic Assessment Center.

4) NeAC will then communicate with assessee, verification unit and technical unit. They will send all unit information to NeAC.

5) NeAC will collect all this information and send it to ReAC. After examining all the information, REAC will prepare a draft assessment order. It will now be sent to NeAC.

6) The assessee will be given a chance to defend his case and the fine will be charged.





