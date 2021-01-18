Faceless penalty scheme to help boost transparency, compliance

NFPC will be the centralised unit. NFPC shall be the sole point of contact between the penalty unit or PU (where the penalty order will be drafted) and the penalty review unit or PRU (which will review the penalty order for arithmetic errors and check if all the facts are as per law) or the taxpayer or any other person, or the income tax authority or the National Faceless Assessment Centre (NFAC) with respect to the information or documents or evidence or any other details necessary for the purpose of imposing penalty under the scheme. For the time being, instead of RFPC, Regional Faceless Assessment Centers (RFAC) will coordinate with NFAC.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}