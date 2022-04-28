Faceless taxation regime: Are you being heard by the tax authorities?

One of the biggest challenges that a taxpayer faces under the faceless taxation regime is to ensure that he is given a fair hearing during the assessment process as well as during the appeals process. Similarly, with electronic centralized processing of tax returns, taxpayers have to often bear the brunt of mistakes, without having adequate opportunity of putting across their views. The other challenge often faced by taxpayers is that tax laws are framed unilaterally, without considering their views. The counter to this by the government and the Income Tax (I-T) department is that during assessment and appeals, taxpayers are given an opportunity to present their case, and that pre-budget and post-budget consultations are held with various bodies to discuss the tax provisions. Is this really effective in practice?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}