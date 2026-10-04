Facing an NPS-related issue? Know how to raise a complaint through the PFRDA Pension Sahayak portal

Pension subscribers can raise complaints about their pension-related services through an AI-powered platform of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

PFRDA Pension Sahayak, launched on 22 June 2026, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to make grievance registration and tracking simpler.

The platform brings pension-related grievance services onto a single digital interface. Subscribers can submit complaints online, track their progress, and seek further review if they are not satisfied with the resolution.

What is Pension Sahayak? Pension Sahayak is an AI-enabled grievance redressal platform for subscribers of pension schemes regulated by PFRDA. It allows users to register complaints digitally and interact with the system through voice or chat.

The platform supports 22 Indian languages and provides a way to monitor the status of a complaint after it has been registered. Subscribers do not have to pay any fee to register a grievance through Pension Sahayak.

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Who can raise a grievance through Pension Sahayak? Subscribers of the National Pension System (NPS), Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) can use the platform. Authorised representatives can also submit grievances on behalf of subscribers.

Complaints can relate to services provided by pension intermediaries, including Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs), Points of Presence (PoPs), pension fund managers and other entities involved in providing pension services.

How can you raise a grievance through Pension Sahayak? Subscribers can register a complaint through the official Pension Sahayak portal using their PRAN or mobile number. They can describe their issue using voice or chat. They can also contact PFRDA through its toll-free number, 1800-110-708.

Step 1: Verify your identity Enter your PRAN and date of birth, or your mobile number and date of birth. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for authentication.

Step 2: Explain the problem Describe the issue briefly using the voice or chat option. You may also select an appropriate grievance category from the options available on the portal.

Step 3: Get your grievance ID If the issue cannot be resolved during the interaction, the complaint can be formally registered. You will receive a unique grievance ID, which can be used to track the complaint.

What happens after you register a grievance? You can check the status of the complaint online. Updates may show whether it is under review, escalated, or resolved.

The first-level complaint is handled by the concerned intermediary, such as the CRA, nodal office, PoP, or annuity service provider. They need to resolve the grievance within 30 days.

If the subscriber is dissatisfied with the response, or does not receive a resolution within the prescribed period, the matter can move to the NPS Trust. The second level has a resolution period of 21 days.

If the subscriber remains dissatisfied, an appeal can be made to the PFRDA Ombudsman. The Ombudsman is required to issue an order within 90 days of receiving the appeal.

If the subscriber is still not satisfied, they can file a revision application against the Ombudsman’s order with the designated member of PFRDA. If they remain dissatisfied with the decision, they can approach the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).