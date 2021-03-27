There are two options with regard to availing loan against NSCs. Either you can take a lump sum loan and repay in equated monthly instalments or you can obtain an overdraft facility against security of NSC. So in case you feel your cash flow is erratic, taking an overdraft account lets you have the flexibility to use the funds as and when needed. However, if you feel that you can pay certain sum of money every month, taking a lump sum loan against NSC is advisable. The banks normally grant loan up to 80% to 85% of the face value of the NSC. The rate of interest charged on the such loans is very competitive and the rate is substantially lower than the rate charged on personal loans. The interest rate varies from bank to bank and is normally 1% to 2% higher than the interest rate on underlying NSC. You may have to pay one-time processing charges also which is around @ 1% of the amount sanctioned. Generally there are no prepayment charges on loan taken against NSC.

