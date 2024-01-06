Facing funding winter, Indian tech start-ups gearing up for the tough times ahead in 2024
Since 2019, tech start-ups have collectively raised $70 billion in funding, states Nasscom-Zinnov Report 2023. Around 60% of start-up founders reported an increase in revenue and profitability last year
Indian start-ups had a relatively tougher time in the past year, yet over 950 tech start-ups saw the light of the day, taking the total tally to a whopping 31,000 in the past 10 years.
