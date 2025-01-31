Insurance grievances can be frustrating, especially when your claim is rejected, delayed, or unresolved. To help individual policyholders resolve such issues efficiently and cost-effectively, the Government of India introduced the insurance Ombudsman scheme. This impartial mechanism addresses complaints without the need to go to court.
Currently, there are 17 insurance Ombudsman offices across various locations in India. Any person with a grievance against an insurer can file a written complaint, either personally or through their legal heirs, nominee, or assignee, to the insurance Ombudsman. The complaint must be directed to the Ombudsman under whose jurisdiction the insurer’s branch office, the complainant’s residence, or their registered address falls.
Here’s a detailed guide to understanding the process and steps involved in availing the Ombudsman’s assistance.
The first step is to raise your complaint directly with the Grievance Redressal Cell of your insurer:
If you are dissatisfied with the insurer’s response, contact the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI):
If your issue remains unresolved, the insurance Ombudsman can provide a fair and impartial verdict.
If you are unsatisfied with the Ombudsman’s verdict, you can file a case in the Consumer Court. Alternatively, you can approach the court directly after IRDAI’s resolution without involving the Ombudsman.
The insurance Ombudsman provides a platform for individual policyholders to resolve grievances against insurance companies efficiently and without court intervention. Here’s a detailed look at the types of complaints that can be submitted:
The insurance Ombudsman plays a crucial role in ensuring fair treatment for policyholders. By addressing these types of complaints, it empowers individuals to safeguard their rights without the financial and emotional burden of court proceedings. Always ensure your grievance aligns with these categories and that you’ve followed the prescribed process before approaching the Ombudsman.
Rohit Gyanchandani is Managing Director at Nandi Nivesh Private Limited
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.