Facing NPS remittance delays? Finance Ministry steps in with stern warning, errant officials risk penalties

The Department of Expenditure (DoE), under the Ministry of Finance, has issued a stern reminder to all government departments regarding delays in transferring employees' National Pension System (NPS) contributions to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The ministry emphasised that these processing delays are directly harming the growth of employees' retirement corpus.
In a newly issued office memorandum dated 13 July 2026, the DoE laid down strict regulatory guidelines for handling NPS remittances. The directive mandates that departments must compensate affected employees with interest for any delays, while simultaneously enforcing strict accountability for the personnel responsible for the administrative bottlenecks.
The DoE reiterated that if an employee's monthly NPS contribution is credited past the established deadline, interest must be paid to the subscriber for the duration of the delay. According to the memorandum, this compensatory interest will match the prevailing Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate, which currently stands at 7.1%.
To ensure compliance, the ministry is targeting administrative negligence directly. Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Chief Controllers of Accounts (CCAs) have been directed to investigate every single instance of delayed onboarding, deduction, or crediting of monthly contributions to identify the specific officials at fault.
The memorandum reads: “Every case of delay in the commencement of contributions or deduction or crediting of monthly contribution by the government in the individual pension account of the subscriber shall be examined by the Head of Department or Chief Controller of Accounts for the fixation of responsibility.”
If an investigation reveals that the delay stemmed from an administrative lapse, the errant official will be held personally and financially liable. They will be required to reimburse the government for the pecuniary loss incurred by paying out the delayed interest to the employee.
Furthermore, the memorandum states that the specific financial liability and degree of responsibility placed on the delinquent official should be calculated using the same framework applied to delayed Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) remittances under Section 201(1A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. This financial penalty will be enforced in addition to any separate disciplinary actions that internal authorities choose to pursue against the responsible staff.
Moving forward, the DoE has advised all government offices to strictly respect the prescribed timelines for processing NPS subscriptions. HoDs must ensure immediate compliance with these guidelines. To monitor progress, the ministry has demanded a comprehensive action-taken report detailing all steps implemented under these rules to be submitted by 31 July 2026.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.