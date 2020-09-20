Facing snags with SBI UPI? Use Yono & net banking instead for the day, urges SBI

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is upgrading its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform for better customer experience. SBI has informed its customers that they might encounter UPI server issues due to this upgrade today. The bank has asked customers to use alternate digital channels like Yono SBI, Yono Lite and Net Banking to avoid this inconvenience. "We request our customers to use YONO SBI, YONO Lite and Net Banking to avoid being inconvenienced,"SBI tweeted along with the announcement.

"As SBI is upgrading its UPI platform for better customer experience, there may be intermittent issues today while this exercise is in progress. We request the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us. You may also use our alternate digital channels like Yono, Yono Lite or Net Banking which are not impacted by this upgrade," read the announcement posted by the country's top lender.

"As SBI is upgrading its UPI platform for better customer experience, there may be intermittent issues today while this exercise is in progress. We request the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us. You may also use our alternate digital channels like Yono, Yono Lite or Net Banking which are not impacted by this upgrade," read the announcement posted by the country's top lender.

BHIM SBI Pay is an UPI app from SBI that allows users to use several banking features from bill payment to money transfer. However, SBI UPI app is currently facing issues as the servers are out of reach and any kind of payment cannot be made using the app. For the past few months there have been innumerable instances when SBI customers have encountered UPI server issues.

Since its launch four years ago, UPI payments have grown consistently barring the April-May period when India went into a complete lockdown.

SBI is India's largest public sector bank, with a network of more than 22,000 branches spread across the country, as well as a presence in 32 countries around the world.

