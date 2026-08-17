Fact Check: Did PM Modi announce free 1-tola gold scheme on Independence Day? Here's what the PIB unit says

A video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been circulating on social media, claiming that a new government scheme would offer Aadhaar card holders one tola of gold for free.

The video was shared by an Instagram handle using a deepfake version of PM Modi's speech to present the claim as a government announcement.

However, before believing or sharing such claims, it is important to verify whether the announcement was actually made through an official government channel.

What did PIB Fact Check say about the viral video? In a post on X on Monday, PIB Fact Check noted that the video circulating online had been digitally altered.

The agency clarified that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the Government of India has made any announcement about providing one tola of gold free of cost to Aadhaar card holders on 15 August.

The claim was traced to an Instagram page named ‘indiamobileyojna’, which shared the video featuring PM Modi and presented the supposed gold benefit as a government scheme.

The video also carried a tagline suggesting that a “big announcement” had been made on 15 August, creating the impression that the gold scheme was part of a major Independence Day announcement by the government.

Citizens should remain cautious about such content, particularly when it involves government schemes or promises of financial assistance, free benefits, or other valuable rewards.

How was the video made to appear authentic? The viral video uses a digitally manipulated version of PM Modi’s appearance or speech to make the claim appear genuine.

Such manipulated or deepfake-style content can make it difficult for viewers to distinguish between an authentic government announcement and fabricated information.

Is there any government scheme offering one tola of gold? According to PIB Fact Check, no such government announcement has been made, and “the claim is fake”.

Therefore, Aadhaar card holders should not assume that they are entitled to one tola of free gold based on the viral video.

Citizens can visit “MyScheme”, the government’s official website, to check authentic details and eligibility requirements for various public welfare schemes.

PIB Fact Check also cautioned citizens in its post, “Please stay alert. Do not fall for such tempting and misleading claims.”

Why are such deepfake claims a concern? Digitally manipulated videos can make false information appear to come directly from public officials.

When circulated widely on social media, such content can encourage people to believe or share claims before they have been independently verified. Citizens should verify major government announcements through official sources before taking any action.

How can suspicious government-related content be reported? PIB Fact Check has asked citizens to send suspicious photographs, videos, or messages related to the central government for verification.

The agency has provided the following contact details for citizens to report such content: +91 8799711259 and factcheck@pib.gov.in.