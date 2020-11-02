Factor in TDS on dividends while calculating tax liability

From the current financial year, tax deducted at source (TDS) will be cut at 7.5% on equity dividends exceeding ₹5,000 for resident Indians. Companies have begun sending out emails to shareholders notifying them of this provision and asking them to provide appropriate documents if they are exempt from the TDS. For the vast majority of retail investors, dividends from a single stock are likely to be below ₹5,000. However, note that if the amount received is less than ₹5,000 it would still be liable to tax at your slab rate even if TDS is not deducted. You will have to declare the amount in your income tax return and pay the applicable tax.

In earlier years, dividend distribution tax (DDT) was levied on dividends from shares at 15%. After surcharge and cess, the effective rate went up further. In the financial year 2019-20, it came to 20.35%. However Budget 2019, abolished DDT and made dividends taxable in the hands on shareholders. It also imposed a TDS on dividends above ₹5,000 at 7.5%. The same change also applied to dividends on mutual funds which were also earlier subject to DDT.

If your income is less than the basic exemption threshold of ₹2.5 lakh per year, you can submit Form 15 G or Form 15 H (if you are above 60 years of age) to the company to prevent TDS from being deducted. If you are a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), TDS on dividends will be levied at 20%. However, Double Taxation Avoidance Treaties (DTAAs) with some countries provide for lower TDS to be imposed. To claim this benefit, you will have to submit a Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) from your home country.

If your dividend amount is less than ₹5,000, TDS will not be deducted on the same. However you need to add this income to your total income and pay the applicable tax yourself. Dividend income is taxed at slab rate. For instance, if your taxable income in a year exceeds ₹10 lakh and you get a dividend of ₹3,000, you will have to pay tax at 30% ( ₹900) along with the applicable surcharge and cess.

The Mutual Fund Advantage

Some experts have asked investors to consider switching their direct stock portfolios to mutual funds. Equity mutual funds invest in stocks and are hence an indirect way of holding stocks. Mutual funds are exempt from tax on dividends and the dividend gets added to the NAV (Net Asset Value) of the Mutual Fund, which benefits the end investor. MF investors only have to pay capital gains tax when they redeem the units. This is levied at 15% for holding periods of less than 1 year and 10% for longer holding periods. Gains up to ₹1 lakh per year are exempt.

"Investors typically build these stock portfolios haphazardly, based on something they've read or heard from a friend. A professionally managed mutual fund can do a far better job than such portfolios. The dividend advantage of mutual funds is yet another reason why you should be investing through MFs. If you don't like paying high expense ratios for mutual funds, opt for an MF direct plan," said Suresh Sadagopan, founder, Ladder 7 Financial Advisories, a Sebi registered investment advisor.

Note, however that dividends from mutual funds are also taxable at slab rate and hence only investors in the growth plans of mutual funds are fully able to capture the tax advantage mentioned above.

